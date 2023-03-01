news

Aston Martin says profitability to improve this year after rough 2022

01 March 2023 - 13:15 By Reuters
Aston Martin, whose models were favoured by fictional British spy James Bond, has struggled with supply chain issues and higher costs.

Aston Martin, the London-listed luxury carmaker, expects profitability to improve this year and to turn free cash flow positive in the second half as it begins deliveries of its next-generation sports cars in the third quarter.

The company on Wednesday forecast wholesale volumes of about 7,000 units for 2023, slightly below average market expectations of 7,134, but its outlook of for an adjusted core profit margin of about 20% came in ahead of analysts' average view.

Shares in the company jumped 7% to their highest level since July last year by 08.16 GMT.

Aston Martin, whose models were favoured by fictional British spy James Bond, has struggled with supply chain issues and higher costs. Last year, it brought on former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa as its new CEO in a bid to emulate the Italian carmaker's success. The company is seeking to become sustainably free cash flow positive from 2024, helped by a capital raising last year, through which Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) became its second-largest shareholder.

Revenue at the Gaydon-based group grew 26% to £1.38bn (R30.3bn) last year, chiefly because of higher prices. Its core average selling price in 2022 rose 18% to £177,000 (R3.8m).

The British company reported a bigger adjusted operating loss of £118m (R2.5bn) for the year ended December 31, compared with a loss of £74.3m (R1.6bn) for the same period a year earlier, because of supply chain snarls that delayed deliveries of its cars.

But that loss came in better than analysts average expectations of an adjusted operating loss of £135m (R2.9bn) for 2022, according to a company-compiled consensus.

