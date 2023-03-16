news

International News

BMW details new Panoramic Vision head-up display for upcoming EVs

16 March 2023 - 10:14 By Motor News Reporter
BMW's new head-up display projects across the entire width of the windscreen to create a unique interaction and information surface for all occupants.
Image: Supplied

BMW is moving its head-up display down.

To be called BMW Panoramic Vision, it goes into production with the first Neue Klasse models. It’s reported that these “new class” vehicles will debut in 2025, with the first two being a compact sedan and a compact crossover, both fully electric.

The new head-up display, projecting across the entire width of the lower windscreen, creates a unique interaction and information surface for all occupants.

Frank Weber, member of the board for development at BMW, says the driver decides which information is displayed in their own field of vision, or for all occupants to see the entire content.

“We are taking our proven ‘eyes on the road — hands on the wheel’ slogan to a new level,” said Weber. This creates an extremely sharp image that is always visible across the full width of the windscreen. Information relevant to the driving situation is always available in the right place at the right time.

On-board computers with digital displays first appeared in the BMW 7 Series in the 1980s and the first BMW iDrive in 2001 reduced switches and buttons in the cockpit to create a modern, uncluttered interior

The first series production of BMW head-up display arrived in 2004 with the E60 5 Series, then only projecting speed information in a monochrome orange colour.

The company continued with development and it now includes more information such as rev counter and navigational direction.

The BMW i Vision Dee vehicle, introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this year, shows how an extended head-up display can also be used for display control design and an immersive user experience. The study demonstrated the fusion of reality and the virtual world by turning the windscreen into a projection surface.

At the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, the BMW Group will present further steps and new details on the way to the Neue Klasse. In addition to the BMW Panoramic Vision, further new control and information elements from the new BMW iDrive will be presented.

