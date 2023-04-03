news

These were South Africa's top-selling car brands in March

Bakkies fly but car sales don’t fare so well due to interest rate hike and closed showrooms

03 April 2023 - 15:07 By Staff Writer
Year to date, new-car sales are down 0.6% compared with last year.
Year to date, new-car sales are down 0.6% compared with last year.
Image: Dall-E

New-vehicle sales in South Africa took a slight downturn in March compared with the same month last year, affected by high interest rates and the Human Rights Day holiday.

Industry body Naamsa said the modest performance was also affected by the national shutdown on March 20 as many dealers opted to close shop.

Domestic new vehicle sales of 50,157 units last month reflected a decline of 308 units, or 0.6%, from the 50,465 new vehicles sold in March 2022. 

Sales of passenger cars were worst hit, with the 31,631 units last month a 6.4% decline on March 2022. 

Light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses had a good month, however, selling 15,529 units, an 11.1% increase over the same month last year.

Year to date, passenger car sales are down 0.6% compared with the first three months of 2022, while light commercials are 9% up

Naamsa remains upbeat that domestic new-vehicles sales will grow 6.3% to 563,000 units for 2023 and export sales will grow by 8.3% to 380,900 units.

Toyota retained its crown as the country’s most popular brand last month with 13,406 sales, more than double that of its nearest rival, Volkswagen. 

Top 15 vehicle sales by manufacturer in March 2023

1. Toyota — 13,406

2. Volkswagen — 6,139

3. Suzuki — 3,734

4. Hyundai — 3,032

5. Nissan — 3,012

6. Ford — 2,993

7. Isuzu — 2,691

8. Renault — 2,058

9. Haval — 2,002

10. Kia — 1,833

11. Cherry — 1,502

12. Mahindra — 1,434

13. BMW — 1,394

14. Mercedes-Benz — 839

15. Daimler Truck — 499

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Lack of transformation ‘needs urgent action at car dealerships’

The pace of transformation within vehicle dealerships remains woefully slow, and urgent action is needed if the automotive industry is to achieve ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

South Africa's 25 best selling cars in February

Toyota sold more than a quarter of all vehicles in the country
Motoring
1 month ago

SA new-car sales enjoy a high-revving end to 2022

Stock shortages and high inflation failed to put the brakes on car consumers
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  2. How the latest rate hike affects your car premiums news
  3. REVIEW | Why the Mercedes-Benz S500 isn't the best luxury deal in town Reviews
  4. These were South Africa's top-selling car brands in March news
  5. REVIEW | Impressive BAIC Beijing X55 is priced to sell Reviews

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief