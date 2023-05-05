news

Tesla April sales take a dip in China

05 May 2023 - 11:52 By Reuters
Tesla delivered 75,842 China-made electric vehicles in April, down 14.7% from March but a huge jump from a year earlier.
Tesla delivered 75,842 China-made electric vehicles in April, down 14.7% from March but a huge jump from a year earlier.
Image: Getty Images

Tesla delivered 75,842 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in April, down 14.7% from March, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Friday.

The figure was a huge jump from a year earlier, when the city of Shanghai, where Tesla has a factory, was in Covid-19 lockdown and the company delivered only 1,512 China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in the world's largest auto market.

Local rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and hybrids, sold 209,467 vehicles in April, CPCA data showed, up 1.6% from March.

READ MORE:

BMW warns owners ‘do not drive’ 90,000 cars recalled over defective airbag

BMW is the latest carmaker to upgrade its recall of vehicles with Takata airbags, telling owners to park the 90,000 affected sedans and SUVs until ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Geely's London black cab unit unveils new large EV platform

Geely unit London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) on Friday unveiled a new, large electric-vehicle (EV) platform ranging from people-movers to ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

BMW stays cautious on outlook, says some car prices may rise

BMW will not cut electric vehicle (EV) prices in China and may raise some car prices at a global level to help weather the higher input costs of EV ...
Motoring
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  2. REVIEW | The BMW X1 sDrive18d is a true fuel saver Reviews
  3. Diesel to drop but petrol to rise at midnight news
  4. These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April news
  5. Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X New Models

Latest Videos

Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans