Tesla delivered 75,842 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in April, down 14.7% from March, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Friday.
The figure was a huge jump from a year earlier, when the city of Shanghai, where Tesla has a factory, was in Covid-19 lockdown and the company delivered only 1,512 China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in the world's largest auto market.
Local rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and hybrids, sold 209,467 vehicles in April, CPCA data showed, up 1.6% from March.
Tesla April sales take a dip in China
Image: Getty Images
