Toyota SA to launch vehicle leasing service

18 May 2023 - 13:22
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
Toyota's new Vitz is the first vehicle that will be available for leasing through the brand's Kinto One subscription service.
Image: Supplied

Toyota South Africa is launching “Kinto One”, a vehicle leasing service that allows customers to drive a new car without having to own it.

The full service and affordable pay-for-use offer is open to individuals and companies, enabling subscribers to change vehicles more often without having to sell their previous one.

The service is available through Toyota and Lexus dealerships nationwide and offers clients the ability to drive a Toyota or Lexus of their choice with scheduled services and maintenance included and warranty items for the contract period. 

Initially, Toyota South Africa will debut Kinto One with the newly-launched Toyota Vitz mini hatch. 

The package includes WiFi, telematics, an SVR tracking device, licensing, registration and Kinto protect limited liability in the event of an accident — all in a monthly payment. 

Toyota says no deposit is required and there are no additional or hidden fees due when the vehicle is returned at the end of the contract.

“Kinto South Africa will announce a limited introductory offer on the newly launched Toyota Vitz 1.0 and will roll out other mobility product services in line with market requirements. We are in the final stages of working out details to avail this new subscription service and, in time, to more local models,” Toyota South Africa vice-president for marketing Glenn Crompton said.  

More information on the Kinto One rollout will be published over the coming weeks.

