news

Dwayne Johnson returning to 'Fast and Furious' movie franchise

06 June 2023 - 09:14 By Motor News Reporter
Johnson said in 2021 that he was no longer interested in the popular movie franchise featuring fast cars, which debuted in 2001. He had negative comments about his co-stars and did not return for the ninth installation titled F9.
Johnson said in 2021 that he was no longer interested in the popular movie franchise featuring fast cars, which debuted in 2001. He had negative comments about his co-stars and did not return for the ninth installation titled F9.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a recent tweet, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed he is set to return to the Fast and Furious movie franchise playing his character Luke Hobbs.

Fast X: Part: II, the 11th film in the series, is to be released in 2025.

The actor was cast as a bounty hunter and federal agent tasked with capturing lead character Dominic Toretto played by Vin Diesel in 2011’s Fast Five, but the character has now become a friend and ally of the patriarch of the group of robbers and street racers.

Johnson said in 2021 he was no longer interested in the popular movie franchise featuring fast cars, which debuted in 2001. He had negative comments about his co-stars and did not return for the ninth installation titled F9.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us,” Johnson tweeted. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters, and fans we love,” added the former wrestler who also has a short role in the latest movie, Fast X, which debuted on May 19 this year. 

“The next Fast and Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the Hobbs movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter and set up Fast X: Part: II,” Johnson tweeted. Diesel also hinted an additional movie may be on the cards, giving the story a trilogy ending.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

This is how much it costs to lease a new Toyota Vitz for 12 months with Kinto One

Toyota has launched its new "Kinto One" vehicle leasing service in South Africa with a special introductory offer on its Vitz hatchback that came to ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Audi driving experience returns to South Africa with pop-up events

The Audi driving experience is returning to South Africa with a series of pop-up events.
Motoring
22 hours ago

These were South Africa's top 20 selling cars in May

Toyota Hilux retakes the sales lead from Ford Ranger, but the blue oval bakkie has the consolation of winning Car of the Year.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R200,000 City Blitz becomes South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  2. These were South Africa's top 20 selling cars in May news
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  4. This is how much it costs to lease a new Toyota Vitz for 12 months with Kinto ... news
  5. New Fiat Topolino is a super cute EV you'll want to own New Models

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'