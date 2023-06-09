news

Pain at the pump: tracking the price of petrol

Motorists have to cough up a whole lot more for the same tank of fuel thanks to fluctuating prices

09 June 2023 - 06:22
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
The tracking of the petrol price over four years shows that the cost of filling a Porsche tank has risen from R1,425 to R1,924. Looking at a more average, middle-of-the road Ford Eco Sport, the cost has escalated from R872 to fill the 52-litre tank to R1,177.
The tracking of the petrol price over four years shows that the cost of filling a Porsche tank has risen from R1,425 to R1,924. Looking at a more average, middle-of-the road Ford Eco Sport, the cost has escalated from R872 to fill the 52-litre tank to R1,177.
Image: Supplied

Four years ago, a litre of 95 Octane cost R16.76. Since then we have endured a pandemic, fluctuating oil prices and currency failures, so that same litre now costs R22.63. 

The impact on the cost of a tank of fuel has been immense. From the 85l tank of a Porsche down to the 37l tank of a Suzuki Swift, motorists are forking out a whole lot more for petrol than they were when prices were low and the world was in lockdown in May 2020. 

Independent publication The Outlier, which specialises in using data to create public service stories, has used the AA’s fuel price indicator as well as motoring information from car manufacture magazines and the department of transport to plot the costs. 

How the cost of filling a tank of petrol has risen for motorists.
FILLING UP How the cost of filling a tank of petrol has risen for motorists.
Image: The Outlier

The tracking of the petrol price over four years shows that the cost of filling a Porsche tank has risen from R1,425 to R1,924. Looking at a more average, middle-of-the road Ford Eco Sport, the cost has escalated from R872 to fill the 52-litre tank to R1,177. And at the bottom of the scale, the Swift’s tiny tank now costs R837 to fill, up from R620 in June 2019. 

The cost of filling the Swift tank has been tracked and plotted monthly over the four year period, in a graph that shows clearly how the price has risen and dropped over the years, as the petrol price has been affected by various factors. 

The graph shows how, in the past four years, the cost of filling a Swift tank has fluctuated from an extreme low of R452 in May 2020, to an all-time high of R894 in June 2022. Today it costs R837. 

Plotting the price of the cost of filling a tiny Suzuki Swift tank shows how the price of petrol has fluctuated over four years.
THE SWIFT WAVE Plotting the price of the cost of filling a tiny Suzuki Swift tank shows how the price of petrol has fluctuated over four years.
Image: The Outlier

READ MORE:

Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday

Motorists will wake to cheaper fuel prices on Wednesday morning, with both grades of petrol to decrease by 71c/l, while the wholesale price of diesel ...
Motoring
3 days ago

R200,000 City Blitz becomes South Africa's cheapest electric car

The budget-friendly range of electrics is designed for congested city and suburban driving.
Motoring
6 days ago

Why are electric car names so shockingly bad?

The names either hew too closely to tradition to feel noteworthy or stretch so far for distinction that they aren’t memorable.
Motoring
1 week ago

Deregulating SA’s fuel price put on hold

The DA’s campaign to make fuel cheaper by deregulating the price has been put on hold until 2024.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Don't blame the Reserve Bank for higher interest rates

It's the ANC government's fault for creating an uncompetitive macroeconomic environment with their incompetence and corruption, writes Dawie Roodt
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa loses bid to host F1 over its ‘friendship with Russia’ news
  2. Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  3. R200,000 City Blitz becomes South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  4. New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts news
  5. These were South Africa's top 20 selling cars in May news

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed