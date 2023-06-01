Features

Why are electric car names so shockingly bad?

The names either hew too closely to tradition to feel noteworthy or stretch so far for distinction that they aren’t memorable

01 June 2023 - 16:13 By Kyle Stock

The chance to name a new car is precious, a billion-dollar branding exercise with decades of potential staying power...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki Grand Vitara Reviews
  2. REVIEW | Why the Mazda 2 has lost its edge Reviews
  3. Savage new Range Rover Sport SV unveiled with 467kW New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV visits the home of Haval Features
  5. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Steenhuisen's scathing remarks on Ramaphosa's term as president