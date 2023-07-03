news

A price hike for diesel on Wednesday, but petrol gets cheaper

03 July 2023 - 13:45 By Denis Droppa
The price of petrol has decreased for the second consecutive month.
The price of petrol has decreased for the second consecutive month.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Petrol prices will drop on Wednesday but diesel will become more expensive, the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) has confirmed.

There will be a 24c/l decrease in the retail price of 93 ULP and a 17c/l drop for 95 ULP, while the price of illuminating paraffin reduces by 4c/l.

The wholesale price of high-sulphur (0.05%) diesel increases 18c/l and low-sulphur diesel (0.005%) by 12c/l.

International fuel prices increased during the period under review, said the DMRE, but the rand appreciated from 18.98 to 18.68 to the dollar, leading to a lower contribution to the basic fuel prices.

“A decrease to the price of petrol is naturally welcome news and will provide some relief to embattled consumers,” said the Automobile Association of South Africa.

“The increase to diesel, though, means input costs in, among other sectors — the agricultural and manufacturing sectors — are also likely to increase, which may result in higher prices for consumers.”

Petrol price to decrease in July but diesel set to rise, says the AA

Petrol and illuminating paraffin prices are set for a second consecutive month of price decreases when fuel prices are adjusted next Wednesday. This ...
Motoring
3 days ago

In June the retail price of petrol decreased by 71c/l and the wholesale price of diesel dropped by between 80c and 84c.

Fuel prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month.

Here are the fuel prices from Wednesday:

INLAND

  • Petrol 93 ULP: R22.06
  • Petrol 95 ULP: R22.46
  • Diesel 0.05%: R19.49
  • Diesel 0.005%: R19.82

COAST

  • Petrol 95 ULP: R21.74
  • Diesel 0.05%: R18.77
  • Diesel 0.005%: R19.11

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Four important things to consider before buying a new car

Whether you’ve decided to downsize to save money or to buy a bigger car to accommodate your changing lifestyle, it’s easy to fall for newer, stylish ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

REVIEW | Why the new Toyota Urban Cruiser is set to be a top seller

The budget crossover has experienced a substantial growth spurt over its predecessor
Motoring
1 week ago

What we paid for new cars in 2002 and what we're paying now

Everyone is feeling the pinch in these tough economic times. Interest rates are at their highest since 2009, while load-shedding continues to batter ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...
Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy