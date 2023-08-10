Naacam Show 2023 set to drive innovation in SA's automotive industry

Visionaries and industry leaders will spearhead discussions shaping the future of SA’s automotive manufacturing sector at the 2023 National Association of Automotive Component & Allied Manufacturers (Naacam) conference.

Taking place on August 30 and 31 at Times Square's Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria, this two-day conference is part of the biennial Naacam Show. The insightful event, driven by the Tshwane Economic Development Agency (Teda), includes an exhibition showcasing the capabilities of the domestic automotive component manufacturing sector.

The theme of this year's conference, “Component Factories of the Future: Driving SA's Manufacturing Excellence”, will set the agenda to explore new ways of thinking and drive production strategies and innovation for the future of our sector,” says Renai Moothilal, CEO of Naacam.

“Embracing cutting-edge technologies and fostering a culture of continuous innovation and collaboration among the stakeholders will ensure we build our country’s automotive manufacturing sector to allow it to grow and thrive in the years to come.”

Naacam conference highlights

Day one

Futurist and trend analyst Dion Chang will facilitate discussions among influential stakeholders, who will analyse the state of the industry in terms of the SA Automotive Masterplan 2035, and explore opportunities for the years ahead.

Additionally, experts will unpack the dynamics presented by the shift towards mobile electrification, discussing changing component requirements, market outlooks, raw material needs and technology impacts.