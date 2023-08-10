Naacam Show 2023 set to drive innovation in SA's automotive industry
Register now to secure your place and be part of discussions shaping the future of SA's automotive component manufacturing sector
Visionaries and industry leaders will spearhead discussions shaping the future of SA’s automotive manufacturing sector at the 2023 National Association of Automotive Component & Allied Manufacturers (Naacam) conference.
Taking place on August 30 and 31 at Times Square's Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria, this two-day conference is part of the biennial Naacam Show. The insightful event, driven by the Tshwane Economic Development Agency (Teda), includes an exhibition showcasing the capabilities of the domestic automotive component manufacturing sector.
The theme of this year's conference, “Component Factories of the Future: Driving SA's Manufacturing Excellence”, will set the agenda to explore new ways of thinking and drive production strategies and innovation for the future of our sector,” says Renai Moothilal, CEO of Naacam.
“Embracing cutting-edge technologies and fostering a culture of continuous innovation and collaboration among the stakeholders will ensure we build our country’s automotive manufacturing sector to allow it to grow and thrive in the years to come.”
Naacam conference highlights
Day one
Futurist and trend analyst Dion Chang will facilitate discussions among influential stakeholders, who will analyse the state of the industry in terms of the SA Automotive Masterplan 2035, and explore opportunities for the years ahead.
Additionally, experts will unpack the dynamics presented by the shift towards mobile electrification, discussing changing component requirements, market outlooks, raw material needs and technology impacts.
A further focus will be on financing and energy considerations to support sector compliance with carbon emission regulations, while maintaining global competitiveness. Technological advancements, including factory automation and digitalisation, will be examined for their role in growth, competitiveness, workforce upskilling and business creation.
Delegates can also expect to see a live demonstration of LOOP, an innovative “matchmaking” platform developed by Naacam in partnership with the International Finance Corp (IFC). This platform will allow the procurement needs of original equipment manufacturers and tier one component suppliers to be matched with the capabilities of lower tier emerging suppliers in an effort to drive localisation.
Day two
The agenda for the second day of the conference was developed in partnership with the Gauteng government and related automotive agencies. It will focus on accelerating the holistic development and growth objectives of the local automotive component industry, with discussions on inclusivity and the development of black industrialists.
The wider African regional automotive industry, which is rapidly expanding and industrialising, will also be examined. The aim is to identify strategies to stimulate investments, foster partnerships and establish a vibrant and competitive manufacturing base on the continent.
Lastly, the Auto Industry Transformation Fund will host a “Women in Autos” discussion in association with the Women Economic Assembly. The programme will provide a platform to promote and strengthen investment towards women and youth transformation in the automotive sector.
How to register for the 2023 Naacam Show
Click here to register online now and secure your place at the 2023 Naacam Show.
By registering as a delegate, you will be able to:
- Participate in a conference dedicated to topics surrounding the future of automotive component manufacturing and galvanising the industry around the ambitions of the SA Automotive Masterplan 2035;
- Participate in B2B networking and engagements;
- Tap into knowledge-based activations;
- Explore the Naacam exhibition.
For more information about the 2023 Naacam Show, email naacamshow@naacam.co.za, call 010-599-6166 or visit the Naacam website.
This article was sponsored by Naacam.