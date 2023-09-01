The Toyota Gaming Engine (TTGE) is hosting two online time-trial tournaments from September to November 2023.
Racers can either get behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Yaris and put together the perfect lap in WRC 10 or pick their favourite kart and show their skills in Mario Kart or play in both.
Both games will have a different track per month for racers to show what they’ve got. By taking part in one of the TTGE Spring Series tournaments, players automatically enter a lucky draw for an all-expenses-paid trip to the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.
At the end of each week, the top three racers from each tournament will win tickets to Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg. At the end of each month, the top three racers from each tournament will win their share of R1,000 in Takealot vouchers.
Comic Con Africa
TTGE will have an activation stand at Comic Con Africa, where they will host daily time trial free-to-play challenges on WRC 10 and Mario Kart. Fans will win daily spot prizes for the best times as well as an automatic entry to the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo lucky draw.
Competition
Toyota seeks the best online racers
Prizes include an all-expenses-paid trip to the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo and Comic Con Africa
Image: SUPPLIED
The Toyota Gaming Engine (TTGE) is hosting two online time-trial tournaments from September to November 2023.
Racers can either get behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Yaris and put together the perfect lap in WRC 10 or pick their favourite kart and show their skills in Mario Kart or play in both.
Both games will have a different track per month for racers to show what they’ve got. By taking part in one of the TTGE Spring Series tournaments, players automatically enter a lucky draw for an all-expenses-paid trip to the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.
At the end of each week, the top three racers from each tournament will win tickets to Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg. At the end of each month, the top three racers from each tournament will win their share of R1,000 in Takealot vouchers.
Comic Con Africa
TTGE will have an activation stand at Comic Con Africa, where they will host daily time trial free-to-play challenges on WRC 10 and Mario Kart. Fans will win daily spot prizes for the best times as well as an automatic entry to the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo lucky draw.
Image: SUPPLIED
The Toyota Gaming Engine
TTGE is home to all Toyota esports action in the world. Whether you’re a serious gamer or a newbie, you can sign up to join a community of fans who play for the sport of it. Members get access to tournaments and challenges across the most popular titles, as well as other exclusive content including pro tips and breaking news.
Interested gamers can sign up here.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Actor Ryan Reynolds acquires Arc electric superbike worth more than R2.4m
Beautiful new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale breaks cover
Verstappen ready to make history at Italy's 'Temple of Speed'
New BMW 5 Series launches with AirConsole gaming platform
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos