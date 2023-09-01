news

Competition

Toyota seeks the best online racers

Prizes include an all-expenses-paid trip to the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo and Comic Con Africa

01 September 2023 - 11:17 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Toyota Gaming Engine has launched two online tournaments featuring the GR Yaris on 'WRC 10' or 'Mario Kart' games.
The Toyota Gaming Engine has launched two online tournaments featuring the GR Yaris on 'WRC 10' or 'Mario Kart' games.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Toyota Gaming Engine (TTGE) is hosting two online time-trial tournaments from September to November 2023.

Racers can either get behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Yaris and put together the perfect lap in WRC 10 or pick their favourite kart and show their skills in Mario Kart or play in both.

Both games will have a different track per month for racers to show what they’ve got. By taking part in one of the TTGE Spring Series tournaments, players automatically enter a lucky draw for an all-expenses-paid trip to the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.

At the end of each week, the top three racers from each tournament will win tickets to Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg. At the end of each month, the top three racers from each tournament will win their share of R1,000 in Takealot vouchers.

Comic Con Africa

TTGE will have an activation stand at Comic Con Africa, where they will host daily time trial free-to-play challenges on WRC 10 and Mario Kart. Fans will win daily spot prizes for the best times as well as an automatic entry to the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo lucky draw.

Daily time trial free-to-play challenges where spot prizes for the best times as well as an automatic entry to the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo lucky draw will be had.
Daily time trial free-to-play challenges where spot prizes for the best times as well as an automatic entry to the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo lucky draw will be had.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Toyota Gaming Engine

TTGE is home to all Toyota esports action in the world. Whether you’re a serious gamer or a newbie, you can sign up to join a community of fans who play for the sport of it. Members get access to tournaments and challenges across the most popular titles, as well as other exclusive content including pro tips and breaking news.

Interested gamers can sign up here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Actor Ryan Reynolds acquires Arc electric superbike worth more than R2.4m

The 'Deadpool' actor will own one of only two Founder’s Signature Edition models to be built.
Motoring
1 day ago

Beautiful new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale breaks cover

Alfa Romeo revealed on Wednesday its dramatic new 33 Stradale. A halo car built to fill the void left behind by the 8C Competizione of the late ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen ready to make history at Italy's 'Temple of Speed'

Red Bull's Max Verstappen can chalk up a record 10th Formula One win in a row on Sunday, but those hoping against hope for a different winner at ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New BMW 5 Series launches with AirConsole gaming platform

Driver and passengers can play games to pass time while the vehicle is charging
Motoring
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Verstappen fastest in Monza first practice Motorsport
  2. New Mini Cooper hatch and Countryman make world debut New Models
  3. These were South Africa's top-selling vehicle brands in August news
  4. Brad Binder believes he can still be MotoGP champ despite 91-point gap Motorsport
  5. Motorists can check for written-off cars on new VIN-Lookup website news

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...