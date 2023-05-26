news

New BMW 5 Series launches with AirConsole gaming platform

Driver and passengers can play games to pass time while the vehicle is charging

26 May 2023 - 09:16 By Staff Writer
The electric i5 version of the 5 Series with a unique gaming wrap.
BMW is partnering with the gaming platform AirConsole to bring in-car gaming to the new BMW 5 Series.

It allows the driver and passengers to play games while the vehicle is stationary as a way of passing time while waiting for the vehicle to charge, for example.

Making its debut in the all-new 5 Series that made its world premiere earlier this week, the AirConsole app will later be offered in other BMW vehicles.

For the in-car gaming experience, players use the BMW Curved Display infotainment screen, using their smartphone as a controller. The AirConsole app supports multiple players simultaneously and rear passengers can also participate in the gaming fun during stops.

For the in-car gaming experience, players use the BMW Curved Display infotainment screen, using their smartphone as a controller.
With AirConsole, players can play casual games that are easy to learn and intuitive to control. The selection includes racing, sports, quiz and music quiz games as well as simulation, strategy, jump-and-run and puzzle games.

Around 15 titles are initially available including Go Kart Go, Golazo, Music Guess and Overcooked, with the list to be continually expanded.

To celebrate the launch of in-car gaming, BMW is presenting the electric i5 version of the 5 Series with a unique gaming wrap, featuring large pixels as a homage to the iconic 8-bit era of computer games. The colour scheme takes its inspiration from the games available on the AirConsole platform. 

