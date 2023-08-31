The Signature Edition boasts extras such as a forged carbon fibre monocoque frame, body panels and carbon fibre wheels, with Rose Gold paint detail throughout, etched leather grips and seat with black and copper stitching, Öhlins black suspension and a unique chimney plate. Arc founder and CEO Mark Truman has his signature in several places on each of the two bikes.
The battery-powered bike uses a permanent rare earth magnet motor that produces 87kW and 827Nm of torque, and boasts a top speed of more than 200km/h. It can fast charge in less than 40 minutes and has a claimed range of 320km in urban use and 190km on the freeway.
The ultra-exclusive motorcycles are hand-built in the UK and Arc’s clients go through a fully bespoke process with the company to tailor the Vector to their preferences. Ergonomics are set for each owner, with new foot control and handlebar positions machined for the rider's required poise.
Actor Ryan Reynolds acquires Arc electric superbike worth more than R2.4m
The 'Deadpool' actor will own one of only two Founder’s Signature Edition models to be built
Image: Supplied
Ryan Reynolds is a man of action in movies such as Green Lantern and Deadpool, but the Hollywood star also likes to get his adrenaline on with a growing motorcycle collection, which he is often seen riding on the streets of Los Angeles.
The actor has taken delivery of his latest two-wheeled toy, an Arc Vector electric superbike which is claimed by Arc Motorcycles to be the “world's most advanced motorcycle”.
The special machine is one of just two Founder’s Signature Edition models built by the British company, which recently entered the North American market. Arc hasn’t stated the price of the Signature Edition but it’s sure to carry a premium over the base model which goes for an eye-watering $128,000 (R2.4m).
Image: Supplied
