More than 200 classic cars to be auctioned at Montecasino

20 September 2023 - 09:54 By Motor News Reporter
The 1984 Lamborghini Jalpa is among many exotics on offer at the auction.
Image: SUPPLIED

A 1963 Chevrolet Corvette and four “Gusheshe” BMWs are among more than 200 lots on offer at one of South Africa biggest classic car auctions at the weekend. Hosted by Creative Rides, the auction will be held at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Interested bidders can attend the auction in person or online using the Creative Rides app, which is a free download on Android and iOS. Bidders must register online via the app or by contacting Creative Rides.

The selection includes vehicles so rare that the chances of them appearing on the market again any time soon are slim to none, according to Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick. 

A perfect example is the E30 325iS, of which only 508 units were made. This South African icon, nicknamed “Gusheshe”, caused a stir nine months ago when Creative Rides auctioned a clean model for R900,000. Four Gusheshes will be on auction this weekend. 

Other tantalising BMWs on offer are M3s of various vintage, including the ultra-rare E46 CSL — the pared-back lightweight classic of which less than 100 were brought into the country in 2005. There’s also a 2012 1M, Z3 M Coupés, a 1992 Alpina B10 E34, a 1982 635 CSI and a 2000 E39 BMW M5.

The sought-after E46 BMW M3 CSL is among a bevy of rare models going under the hammer.
Image: SUPPLIED

The event will showcase more than 100 years of automotive design in the shape of Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes, Alfa, Jaguar, Jeep, VW, Nissan, Chevrolet, Ford, Pontiac, Cadillac and Rolls-Royce, among other brands.

German fare will also include a mid 1980s Opel Kadett GTE, a 1978 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL, VW Beetles and the rare Mk1 Volkswagen Golf GTi. Exotic Italian dreams include a 1983 Ferrari 308 GTS, a 1994 Ferrari 456 GT, a 1984 Lamborghini Jalpa and a 1988 Alfa Romeo Spider.

American muscle is well represented with a 2008 Ford Mustang GT500, a 1957 Ford Thunderbird, a 1960 Chevrolet El Camino and a 1963 Chev Corvette looking for new homes.

British cars include a 1976 Rolls-Royce Corniche, a 1964 Jaguar E-Type and a 1992 Mini.

The full auction catalogue is available here.

