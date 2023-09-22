Toyota will speed up production of electric vehicles of its Toyota and luxury Lexus brands, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
The report said the Japanese automaker was likely to step up production of battery-powered vehicles over the coming years to reach annual output of more than 600,000 vehicles in 2025.
A Toyota spokesperson was not immediately able to comment on the report.
The company has previously said it targets sales of 1.5-million EVs annually by 2026 and 3.5-million, or about one-third of current global volume, by 2030.
Toyota last year sold fewer than 25,000 EVs, including of its Lexus brand, worldwide.
It sought to raise EV production to about 150,000 vehicles in 2023 and gradually increase it to the 190,000-vehicle range next year, Nikkei said.
Toyota to ramp up EV production, aims for more than 600,000 units in 2025
Image: Supplied
Toyota will speed up production of electric vehicles of its Toyota and luxury Lexus brands, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
The report said the Japanese automaker was likely to step up production of battery-powered vehicles over the coming years to reach annual output of more than 600,000 vehicles in 2025.
A Toyota spokesperson was not immediately able to comment on the report.
The company has previously said it targets sales of 1.5-million EVs annually by 2026 and 3.5-million, or about one-third of current global volume, by 2030.
Toyota last year sold fewer than 25,000 EVs, including of its Lexus brand, worldwide.
It sought to raise EV production to about 150,000 vehicles in 2023 and gradually increase it to the 190,000-vehicle range next year, Nikkei said.
MORE:
Mike Whitfield appointed MD of Stellantis SA
Mercedes-Benz named coolest motor vehicle brand in South Africa
Nio launches smartphone developed to use with its electric cars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos