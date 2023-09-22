news

Toyota to ramp up EV production, aims for more than 600,000 units in 2025

22 September 2023 - 10:56 By Reuters
Toyota will speed up production of electric vehicles such as the Lexus Z 450e.
Image: Supplied

Toyota will speed up production of electric vehicles of its Toyota and luxury Lexus brands, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The report said the Japanese automaker was likely to step up production of battery-powered vehicles over the coming years to reach annual output of more than 600,000 vehicles in 2025.

A Toyota spokesperson was not immediately able to comment on the report.

The company has previously said it targets sales of 1.5-million EVs annually by 2026 and 3.5-million, or about one-third of current global volume, by 2030.

Toyota last year sold fewer than 25,000 EVs, including of its Lexus brand, worldwide.

It sought to raise EV production to about 150,000 vehicles in 2023 and gradually increase it to the 190,000-vehicle range next year, Nikkei said.

