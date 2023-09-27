Kingsley Holgate Foundation soldiers on despite challenges

The Kingsley Holgate Foundation (KHF) has distributed 1,700 mosquito nets to help fight malaria in Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe since the start of the Afrika Odyssey in June.
The expedition is to conclude in Benin after passing through Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Chad. Legendary explorer Kingsley Holgate says the trip has taken some unexpected turns, forcing the team to deviate from its planned route.
“We encountered numerous obstacles almost from the start of the journey, mainly because of routes that are no longer viable because of political and safety reasons or severe degradation. The anticipated total mileage for the trip is now far beyond the initially estimated 50,000km,” he said.
In the face of the challenges, the foundation revived a long-standing tradition of naming the cars it uses. The latest Defender 130 D300 piloted by expedition leader Ross Holgate — Kingsley's son — has been christened “Isibindi” (courage in isiZulu).
“Ross, in his Defender 130, has expertly adapted to the continuously changing logistics requirements to ensure everyone arrives safely at our destinations. He has shown great courage and exemplary leadership to get us where we are today,” said Kingsley.
The second Defender driven by Kingsley has been named “Moyo”, a popular African name meaning heart in Swahili.
“This is a momentous psychological milestone for the team, often symbolising triumph over significant challenges during the expedition,” added Holgate senior.
“Stanley” was the name given to a much-travelled green Defender 130 that undertook countless geographic and humanitarian journeys, following in the footsteps of the early explorers.
Another 130, christened “Ndhlovukazi”, meaning “the great she elephant”, carried the kit for the gruelling Heart of Africa expedition to locate the geographic centre of the continent, deep in the rainforests of the Congo.
ADVENTURE
Kingsley Holgate Foundation soldiers on despite challenges
Political and safety concerns have altered travel plans as Land Rover expedition continues its humanitarian mission
Image: Supplied
The Kingsley Holgate Foundation (KHF) has distributed 1,700 mosquito nets to help fight malaria in Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe since the start of the Afrika Odyssey in June.
The expedition is to conclude in Benin after passing through Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Chad. Legendary explorer Kingsley Holgate says the trip has taken some unexpected turns, forcing the team to deviate from its planned route.
“We encountered numerous obstacles almost from the start of the journey, mainly because of routes that are no longer viable because of political and safety reasons or severe degradation. The anticipated total mileage for the trip is now far beyond the initially estimated 50,000km,” he said.
In the face of the challenges, the foundation revived a long-standing tradition of naming the cars it uses. The latest Defender 130 D300 piloted by expedition leader Ross Holgate — Kingsley's son — has been christened “Isibindi” (courage in isiZulu).
“Ross, in his Defender 130, has expertly adapted to the continuously changing logistics requirements to ensure everyone arrives safely at our destinations. He has shown great courage and exemplary leadership to get us where we are today,” said Kingsley.
The second Defender driven by Kingsley has been named “Moyo”, a popular African name meaning heart in Swahili.
“This is a momentous psychological milestone for the team, often symbolising triumph over significant challenges during the expedition,” added Holgate senior.
“Stanley” was the name given to a much-travelled green Defender 130 that undertook countless geographic and humanitarian journeys, following in the footsteps of the early explorers.
Another 130, christened “Ndhlovukazi”, meaning “the great she elephant”, carried the kit for the gruelling Heart of Africa expedition to locate the geographic centre of the continent, deep in the rainforests of the Congo.
Image: SUPPLIED
“Our favourite Defender 130 — 'Mashozi', is still part of the KHF expedition team. She joined us in 2013 and has accumulated hundreds of signatures and handwritten messages over the years to become a billboard against rhino poaching in support of Project Rhino,” said Kingsley.
For updates on the Afrika Odyssey Expedition, follow the Kingsley Holgate Foundation’s Facebook page.
MORE:
Kingsley Holgate embarks on 41st Africa expedition
Mercedes-AMG unveils mighty new GLC 63 Coupé
Hawkins becomes first woman in five years to test an F1 car
Suzuki Jimny owners gather to set new world record in Clarens
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos