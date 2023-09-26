The GLC 43 4Matic Coupé is a mild hybrid powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of 310kW and 500Nm, with a brief 10kW boost available from the belt-driven starter generator (RSG). It hits the 100km/h mark in a claimed 4.8 seconds and has an electronically governed 250km/h top speed.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Mercedes-AMG unveils mighty new GLC 63 Coupé
Styling offers a sportier alternative to the regular GLC while there’s 500kW under the bonnet
Image: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the sexier cousin of the recently launched third-generation GLC.
Making its global debut this week, the Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé retains four doors, but has a sportier silhouette than the SUV version, with a curvy roofline that steals some rear headroom but adds more styling flair.
The AMG front apron has a “jet wing” design with large air inlets and vertical fins. For more individuality there are Night and Carbon exterior trim packages available, as well as an Edition 1 with graphite grey magno or hi-tech silver magno for one year from market launch.
In the interior, AMG seats combine Artico man-made leather with a suede-like microcut AMG microfibre with unique graphics and covers to provide a sporty touch. Optional upholstery made of leather and Nappa leather with an embossed AMG coat of arms in the front headrests is available. AMG performance seats are also available as an option.
There are two model variants to choose from: the GLC 63 S E Performance and the GLC 43 4Matic. The flagship is a plug-in hybrid, and the brand’s first performance hybrid SUV coupé.
The GLC 63 S E Performance pairs a 2.0l petrol turbo four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for outputs of 500kW and a mighty 1,020Nm of torque. With power laid down via fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive, claimed performance is a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 275km/h.
Charging takes place via recuperation while the car is being driven, or plugged in when parked at a charging station, wall box or household socket. The car has a fully electric range of up to 12km.
Image: SUPPLIED
The GLC 43 4Matic Coupé is a mild hybrid powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine with outputs of 310kW and 500Nm, with a brief 10kW boost available from the belt-driven starter generator (RSG). It hits the 100km/h mark in a claimed 4.8 seconds and has an electronically governed 250km/h top speed.
In the GLC 43, the all-wheel drive has a fixed rear-biased 31:69 percent ratio power split between the front and rear axles.
Power in both models is transferred via a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT (Multi-Clutch Transmission) in which a wet starting clutch replaces the torque converter. Due to its lighter weight, the MCT optimises throttle response especially when sprinting and changing loads. The transmission has five selectable modes and a Race Start function.
The GLC 43 has five AMG Dynamic driving programmes and the GLC 63 has eight, enabling a wide range of characteristics from comfortable to dynamic.
Both models have AMG Ride Control steel spring suspension with adaptive damping adjustment for maximising both sporty driving dynamics and long-distance comfort. In addition, the GLC 63 has optional AMG Active Ride Control with roll stabilisation.
Variable steering geometry adapts to the driving programme selected and increases or decreases the steering power assistance. Also standard is active rear axle steering, which at low speeds turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels to reduce the turning circle when parking, and turns the rear wheels in the same direction as the fronts at higher speeds to increase stability.
Both models are brought to a quick stop with an AMG sports brake system, which uses steel discs in the GLC 43 and more fade-resistant composite brakes in the GLC 63.
Both cars are expected to go on sale in South Africa towards the end of 2024.
