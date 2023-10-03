news

Fill up today — petrol and diesel prices in for major increases tomorrow

03 October 2023 - 11:32 By Denis Droppa
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Diesel prices go up nearly R2 a litre at midnight.
Diesel prices go up nearly R2 a litre at midnight.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

South African motorists have a few hours to fill up before being hit with another round of heavy petrol and diesel price hikes.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has announced that diesel prices will go up nearly R2/litre at midnight on October 3, the fourth consecutive monthly increase. The wholesale price of high sulphur 0.05% diesel rises R1.97/l with low sulphur 0.005% diesel increasing R1.94/l.

Petrol also sees an increase, albeit to a smaller extent, with the retail price of 93 unleaded going up R1.08/l and 95 unleaded R1.14/l. All grades of petrol and diesel will cost more than R25/l in inland and more than R24/l at the coast.

Illuminating paraffin rises by R2.02/l.

The CEF attributes the increases to a rise in international fuel prices during the period under review, and the rand depreciating against the dollar.

Anticipating the increases, the AA last week said it would hit consumers hard and they come at a time when most South Africans are feeling extreme financial pressure.

What you can expect to pay at the pumps after next week's fuel price hike

Diesel prices will increase for the fourth consecutive month when fuel prices for October are adjusted next Wednesday.
Motoring
4 days ago

“It remains concerning, however, that in the face of these increases government remains silent on its plans, if there are any, on a way forward to deal more effectively with fuel price increases,” said the association.

The AA advised motorists to keep their vehicles in good mechanical condition and tyres inflated to the manufacturer’s specifications to ensure optimal fuel usage. Minimising trips where possible, using air-conditioners sparingly and not overloading the vehicle are other measures owners can take to decrease fuel consumption. 

“As the end of the year approaches, many people will be making plans for their annual holidays. Part of that planning must include budgeting properly for fuel expenses and including extra funds to offset possible increases that may occur in November and December,” it said.

FUEL PRICES INLAND (OCTOBER):

  • 93 unleaded — R25.22
  • 95 unleaded — R25.68
  • Diesel 0.05% — R25.02
  • Diesel 0.005% — R25.22

FUEL PRICES COAST:

  • 95 unleaded — R24.96
  • Diesel 0.05% — R24.30
  • Diesel 0.005% — R24.52

 

READ MORE:

How Mercedes lets you pay for fuel with your fingerprints

Mercedes-Benz customers in Germany can now pay for fuel by fingerprint, with no need to leave the car or enter a PIN or authentication via a mobile ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

The five cheapest cars you can buy in South Africa

It’s not all cheap and nasty at the entry level of the market; here is what’s on offer if you’re looking for a sub-R200,000 car
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Price of fuel set to rocket in October, AA warns

South Africans should brace for more fuel price pain in October based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), says the Automobile ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Omoda partners with Planet Fitness to make you a healthier driver news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Bentley Continental GT Speed Reviews
  3. Fill up today — petrol and diesel prices in for major increases tomorrow news
  4. Car sales: These were SA’s top 30 performers in September news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze