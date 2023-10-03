Lifestyle

When coffee was grounds for divorce and drinking it was punishable by death: six fun facts

In celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, we rounded up some interesting facts about the much-loved brew

03 October 2023 - 11:21
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer

Thank the goats for discovering coffee..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. Dining in the great outdoors with land artist Jim Denevan Lifestyle
  2. Say olá to São Paulo this summer Lifestyle
  3. When coffee was grounds for divorce and drinking it was punishable by death: ... Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Local sci-fi ‘Headspace’ and Oz horror ‘Talk to Me’ hit screens; ... Lifestyle
  5. Hot local property developments that should be on your radar Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas addresses corruption allegations by ANCYL