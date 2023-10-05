You’ve heard of an all-white party, now get ready for the RM Sotheby’s “The White Collection” auction, a unique gathering of rare Porsche models all wearing shades of white paint.
The collection, set to go under the hammer on December 1 and 2 in Houston, Texas, represents more than a decade of collecting by one perfection-focused owner.
The collection has choice desirables including a 2015 Porsche 918 Weissach Spyder, a 1970 Porsche 914/6 and a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring.
The collection boasts 63 cars, of which 56 are Porsches. Supplementing these are errantly coloured specials, including a pair of classic Porsche tractors, a 1953 Porsche 356 “Pre-A” 1500 America Coupe by Reutter, and its distant cousin, a 1955 Volkswagen Beetle Custom with a centrally placed steering wheel.
In addition to bidding for the vehicles, participants can bid for a colourful array of Porsche memorabilia, art, toys and designer furniture, all kept in mint condition and numbering more than 500 lots in total.
Collection of 56 all-white Porsche models heads to auction
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The auction is set in a venue that can only be described as a Porsche sanctuary. Bright, expansive and meticulously curated, the space is a direct reflection of the pristine collection it holds.
One of the hues offered by Porsche is Carrara White. It is not a typo and has nothing to do with the 911 Carrera, which is named after the famous Mexican road race, the Carrera Panamericana.
The paint, listed among classic Porsche hues, is available across a variety of Porsche models, and is derived from a type of white marble that originates from the Italian town of Carrara in Tuscany.
In describing its effects, Porsche said Carrara White gives vehicles a purity and timeless look. It is a popular choice with new owners, and is particularly striking on the all-electric Taycan models.
Interested parties in the auction can also bid online.
