Toyota and Idemitsu partner to mass-produce all-solid-state batteries

12 October 2023 - 08:13 By Reuters
Solid-state batteries can hold more energy than current liquid electrolyte batteries. Carmakers and analysts expect them to speed transition to EVs by addressing their often limited range, which remains a major consumer concern.
Toyota and Idemitsu have joined hands to develop and mass-produce all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, the companies said on Thursday.

The partnership follows an announcement in June by Toyota, the world's biggest carmaker by sales, that it would introduce the high-performance batteries to improve the driving range and reduce costs of future EVs in a strategic pivot.

Idemitsu and Toyota said in a statement they would aim to commercialise the next-generation batteries in 2027-28, followed by full-scale mass production.

Toyota president Koji Sato and Idemitsu President Shunichi Kito will hold a press conference at 0600 GMT on Thursday.

Solid-state batteries can hold more energy than current liquid electrolyte batteries. Carmakers and analysts expect them to speed transition to EVs by addressing their often limited range, which remains a major consumer concern.

