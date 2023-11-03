news

BMW says 'no interest' in price war as order books bulge

03 November 2023 - 14:14 By Reuters
Pressed on whether BMW felt the need to cut prices to boost electric vehicle demand, particularly in China where a battle for market share has raged this year, CEO Oliver Zipse said this approach was not in BMW's playbook.
Image: Supplied

BMW forecast strong fourth quarter sales on Friday and said its order book was filled into the first few months of next year, with executives adding they saw no need to cut prices as some rival carmakers have.

Vehicle availability was improving as supply chain bottlenecks eased, though higher material and logistics costs persisted, particularly for labour, the German group said.

Shares were up 3.3% on Friday morning, with third-quarter results largely in line with expectations and delivered in a more optimistic tone than some competitors, which warned of a subdued market environment curbing demand.

“We have no interest in sinking prices to gain market share. That's not our strategy. And as you can see, we are managing to grow substantially even with very acceptable prices,” he said.

The premium carmaker had forecast an annual margin on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in its cars division of 9.0%-10.5% and is on course to hit that target with a 10.3% margin so far this year, it said.

Higher priced and fully electric cars boosted quarterly revenues above expectations of eight analysts polled by LSEG to €38.5bn (R802.28bn) but group net profit fell 7.7% after last year's figure benefited from a one-off boost when BMW took majority control of its Chinese joint venture.

The company saw slight relief in raw material prices in the quarter compared with last year, but still felt an impact of €200m (R3.92bn) from the net balance of currency and raw material positions, CFO Walter Mertl said.

Materials and logistics costs remain high, with a notable negative impact across the first nine months of 2023 due to factors including high labour costs from partners, he added.

BMW made no mention of high interest rates or inflation weighing on growth, in contrast to competitors such as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

Fully electric sales hit 15.1% of total sales in the third quarter, outstripping BMW's end-year target of 15%. Models from the upper price segment, such as the 7 Series, the updated BMW X7 and the BMW X5 and BMW X6 models, are also driving sales growth.

Free cash flow for the automotive business so far this year came in at €5.7bn (R111.77bn) near the full-year forecast of €6bn (R117.64bn).

