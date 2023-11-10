news

Chery's Jaecoo J7 SUV is coming to South Africa in 2024

10 November 2023 - 16:14 By Motoring Reporter
The Jaecoo J7 will arrive in South Africa early next year.
The Jaecoo J7 will arrive in South Africa early next year.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Chery's latest sub-brand Jaecoo has announced its entry into the South Africa market.

Making its global debut at Auto Shanghai 2023, the Chinese carmaker will launch its mid-size J7 SUV early in 2024. With styling that borrows much from the likes of Range Rover and Jeep, its luxurious cabin offers seating for five adults and technological amenities such as a 14.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

Power is provided by a 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Expect the option of front and all-wheel drive variants. The J7 also sports Jaecoo's All Road Drive Intelligent System offering seven driving modes, each optimising the vehicle’s dynamics and power delivery for specific driving scenarios.

Technical advancements such as these were brought to life by a team of skilled specialists; people such as chief engineer Peter John Matkin, who shares vast experience from his time at JLR, and chief designer Chris Rhoades, who spent more than 30 years at Mercedes. 

The J7 and future Jaecoo products will be sold through and supported by a dedicated network of Omoda & Jaecoo dealerships, with 30 already established in South Africa.

“Earlier this year, South Africa was the first country on the African continent to offer the Omoda brand and our nation is now among the first in the world to welcome Jaecoo. We have big plans for Jaecoo, including the expansion of our dealer network to about 50 by the end of 2024,” said Omoda & Jaecoo deputy GM Tony Liu.

More details and local specifications will be released closer to the J7’s launch next year.

