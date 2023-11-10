news

WATCH | Bongi Mbonambi hooks up with a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

10 November 2023 - 09:45 By MOTORING REPORTER
Bongi Mbonambi takes delivery of his new Pajero Sport in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied

After Thursday's announcement that it had furnished Springbok loosehead prop Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nché with a Triton Xtreme, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa on Friday confirmed it has handed a Pajero Sport to Amabokoboko hooker Bongi Mbonambi, a star player known for his strong defensive abilities and imposing physicality.

Standing out from the SUV pack thanks to its bold “dynamic shield” radiator grille, the Pajero Sport comes loaded with striking exterior features such as LED headlamps, a set of diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels, aluminium-look side steps and a rear roof spoiler. 

Power is provided by a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 133kW and 430Nm. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system offering four selectable off-road modes: 2H, 4H, 4HLc (4WD high range with centre diff locked) and 4LLc (4WD Low range with CD locked). Matched by an approach angle of 30º, a departure angle of 24.2º and ramp breakover angle of 23.1º, this gives the Pajero Sport the ability to traverse a magnitude of terrains. 

This seven-seater SUV's standout interior features include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a full-colour digital instrument display, automatic dual-zone air-conditioning, rear park distance control, a colour reversing camera, electric windows and seven airbags. 

“Like the rest of the country, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa are over the moon with what the Springboks achieved in France and are proud to partner with double Rugby World Cup winner Mbonambi by sponsoring him with a new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport,” said the Japanese carmaker's local general marketing manager Jeffrey Allison. 

