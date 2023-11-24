Takealot electrifies its delivery fleet with JAC trucks

As more South African companies comply with global sustainable energy commitments, Takealot has embarked on a green journey by transitioning to battery-electric trucks.
This is to cut emissions and operating expenses, said the firm.
At a recent event in Cape Town the company welcomed its inaugural fleet of four JAC N75 EV 4-tonne battery-electric trucks.
Six additional JAC N75 EV four-tonne battery-electric trucks were put into service on November 10 at Takealot’s distribution centre in Kempton Park.
“After two years of trials and fine-tuning Takealot’s integration strategy, including modelling different JAC EV trucks, we have established the necessary infrastructure and robust back-end support to manage their new emission-free EV fleet,” said Reando Potgieter, COO of Aeversa.
In June 2021, the Chinese JAC Motors brand introduced its first battery-electric truck in South Africa. Aeversa, a JAC Motors EV dealer, and Avis, which will oversee Takealot’s transport operations, acquired the first JAC N55 EV in South Africa, deploying it for testing in diverse transport fleets.
This initiative collected valuable data which was instrumental in crafting efficient charging and EV fleet management ecosystems, and in 2022 the company introduced its new JAC N75 EV 4-tonne truck.
It features a 130kW synchronous electric motor with 1,200Nm of torque. It is powered by a 106.95 kWh LFP battery pack that allows for a range of 200km per charge with regenerative braking to maximise range. At a DC fast charger the battery is fully recharged in about 80 minutes.
Safety features include ABS, emergency brake system, electronic stability control and hill start assist. It also features a reverse camera, rear parking sensors and a pedestrian warning system for urban road safety.
“Takealot sets a progressive benchmark in South African logistics, underlining their pivotal role in embracing eco-friendly deliveries,” said Adrian van Tonder, GM of commercial fleet and coastal sales at Avis South Africa.
“Our battery-electric JAC truck range embodies our vision for a zero-emission future, emphasising efficient, cost-effective options for sustainable transport solutions in our pursuit of a greener tomorrow,” said Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa.
Takealot electrifies its delivery fleet with JAC trucks
