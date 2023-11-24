Nissan invests £1.12bn to build two new EV models in Britain

Nissan said on Friday it would pump £1.12bn (R26.43bn) into its British plant to build electric versions of two models, offering a boost to the country's car industry and a prime minister desperate to attract foreign investment.
The Japanese carmaker said its plans for electric versions of the Qashqai and Juke, produced in Sunderland, northeast England, would require an investment of up to £2bn (R47.42bn), including a third battery plant in Britain and infrastructure projects partners would help to finance.
The project is expected to receive government support.
Nissan has made its electric Leaf model in Sunderland for years and will continue to do so, with batteries supplied by a small plant at the site.
It announced a $1.4bn (R26.47bn) investment in 2021 to build a second, 9GWh battery plant in Sunderland with Chinese partner Envision AESC.
The deal fires the starting gun on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's global investment summit next week when he will try to revive interest from overseas companies which, after Brexit in 2016 and political turmoil since, have cooled on Britain.
“Making the UK the best place to do business is at the heart of our economic plan,” Sunak said on Friday.
Nissan did not comment on the value of subsidies or guarantees being provided by Britain.
“Government support is always important,” Nissan's senior vice-president of manufacturing and supply chain Alan Johnson told BBC radio. “Discussions are ongoing with the government [and are] not concluded.”
Sunak will host Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida at the summit.
Nissan's investment will help support 7,000 workers in Sunderland and 30,000 people in the supply chain, building on a presence in Britain which dates to 1986.
For the Japanese company, Britain is a key hub. Its 2021 battery investment was a show of confidence when other foreign investors were avoiding the UK after Brexit triggered years of uncertainty about its trading relationships.
But Sunak, who became prime minister a year ago, is having some success turning that about.
The Nissan deal comes months after India's Tata Motors said it would invest £4bn (R94.83bn) in a UK electric vehicle (EV) battery plant to supply its Jaguar Land Rover factories.
Nissan plans to offer only fully electric cars in Europe by 2030, adding it would announce the names of the new EV models and timing for production launches later.
The carmaker's investment in EVs comes despite the five-year delay to a ban on sales of new petrol cars Sunak announced in September.
Nissan invests £1.12bn to build two new EV models in Britain
Image: Supplied
Nissan said on Friday it would pump £1.12bn (R26.43bn) into its British plant to build electric versions of two models, offering a boost to the country's car industry and a prime minister desperate to attract foreign investment.
The Japanese carmaker said its plans for electric versions of the Qashqai and Juke, produced in Sunderland, northeast England, would require an investment of up to £2bn (R47.42bn), including a third battery plant in Britain and infrastructure projects partners would help to finance.
The project is expected to receive government support.
Nissan has made its electric Leaf model in Sunderland for years and will continue to do so, with batteries supplied by a small plant at the site.
It announced a $1.4bn (R26.47bn) investment in 2021 to build a second, 9GWh battery plant in Sunderland with Chinese partner Envision AESC.
The deal fires the starting gun on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's global investment summit next week when he will try to revive interest from overseas companies which, after Brexit in 2016 and political turmoil since, have cooled on Britain.
“Making the UK the best place to do business is at the heart of our economic plan,” Sunak said on Friday.
Nissan did not comment on the value of subsidies or guarantees being provided by Britain.
“Government support is always important,” Nissan's senior vice-president of manufacturing and supply chain Alan Johnson told BBC radio. “Discussions are ongoing with the government [and are] not concluded.”
Sunak will host Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida at the summit.
Nissan's investment will help support 7,000 workers in Sunderland and 30,000 people in the supply chain, building on a presence in Britain which dates to 1986.
For the Japanese company, Britain is a key hub. Its 2021 battery investment was a show of confidence when other foreign investors were avoiding the UK after Brexit triggered years of uncertainty about its trading relationships.
But Sunak, who became prime minister a year ago, is having some success turning that about.
The Nissan deal comes months after India's Tata Motors said it would invest £4bn (R94.83bn) in a UK electric vehicle (EV) battery plant to supply its Jaguar Land Rover factories.
Nissan plans to offer only fully electric cars in Europe by 2030, adding it would announce the names of the new EV models and timing for production launches later.
The carmaker's investment in EVs comes despite the five-year delay to a ban on sales of new petrol cars Sunak announced in September.
MORE:
WATCH | Toyota Hilux ad banned in UK for showing off-road driving
Limited production BMW 3.0 CSL heading to auction
Ford Ranger, VW Amarok jointly claim world bakkie of the year title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos