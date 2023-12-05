The Festival of Motoring on Tuesday announced dates for its seventh edition, taking place next year.
Festival of Motoring confirms dates for 2024 show
Image: Supplied
The Festival of Motoring on Tuesday announced dates for its seventh edition, taking place next year.
Set to be held at Midrand's Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 30 to September 1 2024, this unique motoring event will again be held in partnership with WesBank, which has extended its support of the show for another three years.
"The Festival of Motoring stands out as a must-attend event on the annual motoring community calendar, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with WesBank," said Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt South Africa, the event organiser.
"This ensures we can enhance the visitor experience and build on the immersive nature of the event, surpassing the expectations of our fully engaged audience together."
WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi said: “The Festival of Motoring stands as a significant highlight on the local automotive calendar, capturing the attention of motoring enthusiasts from across the nation and beyond.
“This event has transcended the traditional boundaries of a mere car show, transforming into a premium exhibition that spotlights cutting-edge mobility solutions accessible to the local market. WesBank is proud to ‘power’ this event for the next three years and our participation is geared towards presenting the finest offerings in the mobility space to both our current and prospective customers.”
Hosted within the world-class Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the seventh edition of the Festival of Motoring is poised to deliver an immersive experience, showcasing the latest industry achievements, products and technological advancements. Emphasising innovation, on-track activities and world-class entertainment, the event offers vehicle manufacturers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with a passionate audience.
For more information visit www.safestivalofmotoring.com.
