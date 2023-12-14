news

BMW gains test licence for L3 autonomous driving in Shanghai

14 December 2023 - 08:05 By Reuters
BMW will launch products equipped with L3 self-driving functionality when they can do so in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, it said in a statement.
Image: Supplied

BMW Group has received a test licence for level 3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads in Shanghai, the German automaker said on Thursday, a move closer to allowing driverless cars in the world's largest auto market.

The new licence would expand areas for BMW to carry out tests of advanced autonomous driving technologies in Shanghai. BMW obtained a licence in 2018 that allowed it to run tests on 5.6km of public roads in the city.

China has been making policies to accelerate the mass adoption of autonomous driving technologies. Earlier in December, China also issued safety guidelines for the use of autonomous vehicles in public transport.

