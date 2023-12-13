news

FNB reveals contactless card payment solution at toll plazas on N3 toll route

13 December 2023 - 14:04 By Motoring Staff
The contactless payment solution was co-created and implemented by FNB, N3TC and VeriFone and is available at the De Hoek, Wilge Tugela and Mooi plazas.
Image: Supplied

FNB in partnership with Visa and the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) announced on Wednesday a secure and convenient payment solution which will facilitate the acceptance of contactless card payments at toll plazas on the N3 toll route.

Toll plazas will be equipped with new-age card acceptance devices that will help reduce time spent at the toll booth and enhance interventions aimed at combating fraud and nonpayment. The solution is available in select lanes on the N3 toll route between Heidelberg in Gauteng and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Our unique innovative and custom-made payment solution gives both the merchant and consumers peace of mind at the toll booth as all card transactions are authorised online,” said FNB merchant services CEO Thokozani Dlamini.

Dlamini said contactless payments continue to be popular among consumers, with more than 50% of card payments made by FNB customers being contactless. Preference for chip and pin payments, where the customer inserts their card into the point-of-sale device, continues to decline.

“Contactless payments are more convenient and secure. They provide a higher level of security as they use short-range wireless communication technology, which is less vulnerable to fraud than traditional ‘contact’ driven payment methods,” said Dlamini.

Migrating to a new payment processing platform opens up possibilities for further payment processing innovation at toll plazas.

“This collaboration underscores the pivotal role partnerships play in building smarter, more connected cities and meeting evolving consumer preferences,” said country manager for Visa South Africa, Lineshree Moodley.

By integrating technology into urban infrastructure, we pave the way for efficient, secure, and customer-centric experiences. It's a testament to how innovation, when driven collectively, not only streamlines processes but also adds tangible value to people's everyday experiences on the road, particularly during times like the festive season.” 

