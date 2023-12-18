New BMW R 1300 GS scales a volcano

Shortly after its world premiere in September, the new BMW R 1300 GS has proven its off-road ability by reaching an altitude of more than 6,000 metres on the world’s highest active volcano.
On December 6-7, starting from sea level on the 6,893 metre Nevado Ojos del Salado volcano in Chile, four standard R 1300 GS bikes reached an altitude of 6,006 metres in 19 hours and 22 minutes. The climb, which is tough on the riders, bikes and tyres, culminates in the notorious “Rock Channel” on the northern flank of the Nevado Ojos del Salado.
The bikes were equipped with Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres (19” front and 17” rear) and ridden by Christof Lischka, BMW Motorrad development manager, Salvatore Pennisi, Metzeler test and technical director, Michele Pradelli, Italian extreme enduro champion and tester for Italian magazine InMoto, and Karsten Schwers, tester and journalist for German magazine Motorrad.
“With this extreme ride up to more than 6,000 metres, the new BMW R 1300 GS has shown what it can do and what it is made for,” Lischka said. “It masters off-road and adventure riding as well as a sporty pace on tarmac and long tours.”
The climb up Nevado Ojos del Salado is an extreme challenge for rider and machine. Considerable physical and mental effort is required of the expedition participants to complete it in under 24 hours. The environment above 5,000 metres is inhospitable to humans.
The temperatures are low — about -10°C during the day and -20°C at night — and the oxygen level is low. Long-term preparation and acclimatisation to the region are essential. In the days leading up to the expedition, several base camps were set up at different altitudes and a simulation was carried out on Mount Etna in Sicily, the highest active volcano in Europe. Medical tests and checks at the University of Enna were also part of the preparation of the expedition participants.
At more than 5,000 metres the cold and low air pressure place high demands on the electronic control of the air-fuel mixture of the BMW’s boxer engine and also on other vehicle components. The chassis and tyres are also put to the test by the varied terrain with stony tracks, unpaved roads, sandy areas and sometimes ice and snow.
“I am delighted that we were able to take on this challenge with the new R 1300 GS and mastered it with flying colours. On such adventurous rides, the new GS has already demonstrated its great off-road expertise in standard trim and shown what it can do in extreme situations,” said Lischka.
