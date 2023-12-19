A custom 1977 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1300 SE pickup previously owned by Arnold Schwarzenegger is going on auction in the US next month.
The actor and politician bought the vehicle in 2012 shortly after ending his term as governor of California between 2003 and 2011. He had it fully restored by Unimog specialists Merex Mertec in Gaggenau, Germany. The upgrades include 22-inch wheels shod with Michelin XZL 445/65 tyres, air suspension, a trailer brake system, a roll bar, Hella lights, and a custom bed. Schwarzenegger has autographed the dashboard.
The Unimog has become an off-road icon with its towering ride height, live front and rear axles and ladder-frame chassis. Its ability to traverse the toughest terrain has made it popular as a military, agricultural and rescue vehicle.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Unimog goes on auction
Image: Supplied
Image: Reuters
Schwarzenegger’s Unimog is powered by a 6.4l in-line six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine paired with a manual transmission.
It was one of several ultra-sized or muscled-up cars owned by The Terminator actor to match his larger-than-life personality including a Hummer H1, Dodge Challenger SRT8, Bugatti Veyron and an M47 Patton tank.
More recently Schwarzenegger has supported a greener future with vehicles like a 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon converted to electric power, and a hydrogen-powered Hummer H2.
The Unimog is being sold without reserve at the Barrett-Jackson auction from January 20 to 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
