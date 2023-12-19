South Africa

Durban sports coach accused of statutory rape granted bail

19 December 2023 - 13:59 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A Durban sports coach was released on R5,000 bail in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday. Stock photo.
A Durban sports coach was released on R5,000 bail in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A Durban sports coach who is charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old was granted R5,000 bail on Tuesday.

The man, 53, who made a brief appearance before Ada van Vuuren in the Durban magistrate's court, was warned not make any contact with the victim, with whom he is said to have had a relationship.

Shortly before granting bail to the multiple Comrades medallist, Van Vuuren noticed a woman crying in the public gallery. 

She asked the woman what her interest in the case was, and the lady said she was the victim's mother. The magistrate spoke to the mother briefly and advised her to find an alternative club for the teenager. 

Van Vuuren also ordered the accused to hand over his cellphone for cyber-analysis by 4pm on Tuesday.

The coach's family was present in court.

The matter has been adjourned to January 25 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Durban coach makes brief appearance on statutory rape charge

A prominent sports coach charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old made a brief appearance at the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Life for North West serial rapist who was traced through DNA evidence

A 30-year-old serial rapist, who terrorised a number of women in North West for years, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
News
4 days ago

Accused had no idea Kirsten Kluyts was pregnant at time of death, court hears

The man arrested in connection with the murder of a schoolteacher in Sandton in October says he wasn't aware she was pregnant at the time of her ...
News
18 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder accused's bail hearing continues

The bail hearing of Bafana Mahungela is continuing in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
3 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. NSPCA obtains order interdicting spread of defamatory, false statements South Africa
  3. Paramedic Gerco van Deventer still in Algeria after release from Al-Qaeda ... South Africa
  4. Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving ... South Africa
  5. 'Being Nigerian is not a crime,' say Nigerians in protest after death of ... News

Latest Videos

South African ex-President Jacob Zuma has denounced the ANC and pledged to vote ...
Riveiro: 'Pirates played their best away 45 minutes of the season'