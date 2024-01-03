news

Upcoming Porsche Taycan flagship sets new EV Nurburgring record

03 January 2024 - 09:04 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The upcoming Taycan top dog lapped the Nurburgring a whopping 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S.
The upcoming Taycan top dog lapped the Nurburgring a whopping 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S.
Image: Supplied

A new pre-production Porsche Taycan flagship has become the fastest four-door electric car to lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife, and the second quickest EV overall.

Porsche development driver Lars Kern posted a lap time of 7:07.55 minutes — a whopping 26 seconds faster than he was on his last record drive, in a Taycan Turbo S sport sedan equipped with a performance package in August 2022. This is no mean feat given the Turbo S is a 460kW beast that blazes the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds and has a 260km/h top speed.

The latest feat is also 17.7 seconds better than the next-fastest four-door car around the track: the Tesla Model S Plaid. The Porsche narrowly missed the outright Nordschleife lap record for a production EV, which is held by the Rimac Nevera hypercar with a 7:05:298. 

Porsche has not yet confirmed what the new range-topping Taycan will be called (it’s rumoured to be the Taycan Turbo GT) or what the power outputs are, but was thrilled by the car’s achievement at the iconic German racetrack. 

“Twenty-six seconds is half an eternity in motorsport. Lars’ lap time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nordschleife is sensational, putting the Taycan in the same league as electric hypercars,” said head of the model line, Kevin Giek. “And the impressive thing about it is that over several laps, Lars clocked almost exactly the same time.”

An on-board video of the complete lap will be published in mid-March.

MORE

Our five best sports cars of 2023

From electrics to hybrids, and even an occasional petrol-powered toy, Denis Droppa looks at the top thrill rides of the year
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | Rimac Nevera sets new Nürburgring EV world record

The Croatian supercar has become the fastest production electric vehicle around the Nürburgring, driven by Croatian racing driver Martin Kodrić.
Motoring
4 months ago

REVIEW | Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is a barrage of g-forces

We drive the prancing horse's most powerful road car around Fiorano
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...