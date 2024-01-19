news

Tough luxury market hits Bentley as sales drop 11% in 2023

19 January 2024 - 08:37 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bentley sold 13,560 cars in 2023, a year after the automaker cruised to record sales in 2022.
Bentley sold 13,560 cars in 2023, a year after the automaker cruised to record sales in 2022.
Image: Supplied

British luxury carmaker Bentley on Friday reported an 11% drop in vehicle sales for 2023 as high-end consumers felt the pinch of rising costs and slowing economies, with sales down in its top three markets, namely Europe, the Americas and China.

"The luxury market was not immune from the challenging market conditions seen around the world in the second half of 2023," CEO Adrian Hallmark said.

"We remain cautiously optimistic for the year ahead, with a continued robust global demand by market and model."

Bentley said despite the overall sales decline, personalised and bespoke content in vehicles rose 43% versus 2022. Adding custom finishes, such as leather and wood, means higher margins for Bentley.

Other luxury sellers such as Watches of Switzerland and Burberry have also warned of a slowdown in demand for high-end goods.

Bentley sold 13,560 cars in 2023, a year after the automaker cruised to record sales in 2022.

The British luxury unit of Volkswagen said sales were down 9% in the Americas, its leading market, while China and Europe dropped 18% and 15% respectively.

These were SA's top selling cars and bakkies in 2023

After two years of strong rebound, new vehicle sales in South Africa waned in 2023 to 532,098 units for the year — a marginal 0.5% rise over 2022.
Motoring
1 day ago

New remote-driving car service goes live in Las Vegas

German remote-driving start-up Vay said on Wednesday it had launched its first commercial service in Las Vegas, US, where a “teledriver”, or remote ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Volvo Cars sees 'tremendous growth' in EVs, CEO says

Volvo Cars remains confident of "tremendous growth" in the electric vehicles market, CEO Jim Rowan told the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos on ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted