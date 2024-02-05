A 1977 Mercedes-Benz Unimog formerly owned by Arnold Schwarzenegger has sold for R4.16m at a Barrett-Jackson auction in the US.
The actor and politician bought the vehicle in 2012 after ending his term as governor of California between 2003 and 2011.
The custom Unimog U1300 SE pickup is powered by a 6.4l inline six-cylinder turbodiesel engine paired with a manual transmission.
In 2012 it was fully restored and modified by Unimog specialists Merex Mertec in Gaggenau, Germany. The upgrades included 22-inch wheels shod with Michelin XZL 445/65 tyres, air suspension, a trailer brake system, a roll bar, Hella lights and a custom bed. The dashboard bears Schwarzenegger’s autograph.
The Unimog has become an off-road icon with its towering ride height, live front and rear axles and ladder-frame chassis, and was developed by Mercedes-Benz to meet the needs of military and commercial buyers. Classic Unimogs have a cult following and prices range from R87,000 to R4m, with an average of R1m.
The brawny bakkie was one of several large internal-combustion engine vehicles owned by the Total Recall star, including a Hummer H1, Dodge Challenger SRT8, Bugatti Veyron and an M47 Patton tank, before he started acquiring greener vehicles, including a Mercedes G-Wagon converted to electric power.
Schwarzenegger’s Unimog fetches millions in auction
Image: Supplied
