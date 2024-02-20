news

VW Kariega plant builds its 1.5-millionth vehicle for export

20 February 2024 - 10:06 By Motoring Reporter
From left, Luleka Bastile (quality assurance), Carsten Berger (head quality assurance), Juergen Manthey (quality assurance), Ulrich Schwabe (production director), Pumza Mboniswa (production) and Ntombizandile Gamanda (production) with the 1.5-millionth vehicle built for export in Kariega.
Image: Supplied

During the night shift on February 19, the production team of Volkswagen Group Africa celebrated a milestone when the 1.5-millionth vehicle built for export in Kariega rolled off the production line.

The vehicle, a Polo GTI destined for the UK, also marked the 21,165th vehicle built for export this year alone. The Kariega plant built 101,557 Polos for export last year. The plant’s record for export units in one year was in 2019 when the team built 108,422 vehicles for export markets.

Volkswagen Group Africa has been building vehicles for export since 1992, including models such as the Volkswagen Jetta and Golf. The Kariega plant is the sole manufacturer of the Volkswagen Polo, exporting this vehicle to 38 markets worldwide.

The plant has been building the current Polo since January 2018 and began production of the facelifted Polo in August 2021. It also produces the popular Polo Vivo for the South African market.

“Celebrating another production milestone this early in the year sets the tone for a successful 2024,” said Ulrich Schwabe, Volkswagen Group Africa production director.

“Volkswagen Group Africa remains a strong player in the export space and I am proud of the team behind milestones such as these. As the home of Polo we intend to continue building and delivering our high-quality vehicles to customers around the world, and hopefully achieve many more milestones along the way.”

