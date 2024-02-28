news

Nissan aims to start driverless ride service in Japan by 2027

28 February 2024 - 14:29 By Reuters
Image: Supplied

Nissan aims to start a small-scale driverless ride service in Japan in about three years as part of a move to use the technology to make up for a shrinking number of taxi drivers, it said on Wednesday.

Nissan hopes to begin offering what is known as Level 4 autonomous driving services in three or four municipalities in Japan, including in rural areas, by the financial year starting April 2027.

In the lead-up to that programme, the carmaker will conduct a trial in Japan's second-biggest city of Yokohama with 20 remodelled Serena minivans over the coming years.

Rival manufacturers, including Honda, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Toyota are stepping up their interest in driverless services, developing the technology amid a rapid ageing of Japan's population.

Honda said in October it would set up a joint venture with General Motors and its robotaxi unit, Cruise, in the first half of this year as it seeks to begin a driverless ride service in Japan in early 2026.

Days after that announcement, Cruise suspended its US operations after an accident in San Francisco, where one of its robotaxis dragged a pedestrian struck by another car.

Nissan will conduct its initial trial in Yokohama at Level 2 autonomy and the vehicles will have a safety driver on board, Kazuhiro Doi, corporate vice-president of Nissan research and advanced engineering, told reporters.

