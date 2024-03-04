news

Fill up: Fuel price increases hit on Wednesday

All grades of petrol and diesel will go up by more than R1 per litre

04 March 2024 - 11:13 By TIMESLIVE
From Wednesday a litre of petrol will cost more than R24.
Image: File pic

Motorists will be hit with fuel price increases across the board on Wednesday.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has confirmed the retail price of 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase by R1.21/l while the wholesale diesel price will rise by R1.06 (0.05% sulphur) and R1.19 for (0.005%). Illuminating paraffin increases by 64c/l.

The latest increases follow fuel price hikes in February and are attributed to a weakening rand and higher international oil price.

“While the weaker rand is contributing a small margin to the under-recovery and increase in prices expected, the overall picture looks bleak and consumers will feel the pinch,” said the Automobile Association.

Some good news for consumers is that the two main levies on fuel — the General Fuel Levy and the Road Accident Fund levy — will not increase for the third consecutive year.

From March 6 this is what motorists will pay for fuel:

Inland:

93-unleaded — R24.13

95-unleaded — R24.45

Diesel 0.05% — R22.42 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R22.61 (wholesale).

Coast:

95-unleaded — R23.73

Diesel 0.05% — R21.70 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R21.91 (wholesale).

