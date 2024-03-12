South Africa

Wage strike by workers at University of Pretoria ends after agreement reached

12 March 2024 - 09:00
Workers affiliated with Nehawu had been on strike for more than two weeks demanding a 7% wage increase. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has reached an agreement with the University of Pretoria, ending a wage strike by workers.

Workers are expected to return to their jobs on Tuesday.

They had been on strike since February 15 demanding a 7% wage increase. The institution was offering a 4% pay hike.

“They have settled on an across-the-board basic salary increase of 5.1% and a one-off payment of R1,200,” the university's spokesperson Sashlin Girraj said.

Girraj said it was imperative to continue to avoid further strain on already limited resources.

“While celebrating this positive outcome, the university underscores its unwavering commitment to financial sustainability amid prevailing economic challenges and constraints faced by the sector and the institution.”

According to the union, the agreement was signed on Monday. The parties also agreed on how to effect the ‘no work, no pay policy’. “60% will be deducted from vacation leave and the remaining 40% will be deducted from salary over a period of three months effective from March.”

