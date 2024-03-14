news

Remembering the late great Countach designer Marcello Gandini

15 March 2024 - 06:53 By Denis Droppa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The outrageous Lamborghini Countach is perhaps Marcello Gandini's most famous design.
The outrageous Lamborghini Countach is perhaps Marcello Gandini's most famous design.
Image: Supplied

Marcello Gandini, the man who penned many exotic car designs that graced the posters of countless teenagers’ bedroom walls, has died in Italy. He was 85.

The Italian designer’s best-known work is the outlandish Lamborghini Countach, the dramatically wedge-shaped 1970s sports car with scissor doors, appropriately named after the Italian slang used to express amazement.

Gandini, who also designed the Miura and Diablo, died suddenly in Turin on Monday, Italian state broadcaster Rai reported.

Nuccio Bertone and Marcello Gandini, right, with the Ferrari Rainbow drawings in 1975/76.
Nuccio Bertone and Marcello Gandini, right, with the Ferrari Rainbow drawings in 1975/76.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

The son of an orchestral conductor, Gandini was born in Turin on August 26 1938. He worked at Italian industrial design company Bertone from the mid-1960s until 1980 and became the company’s style director.

He was involved in more than 100 projects, many of which are now considered classics of car design, including the Ferrari 308 GT4, Fiat X1/9 and Lancia Stratos rally sports car. 

Gandini also designed practical mass production cars such as the first generation Volkswagen Polo, the BMW 5 Series, and the second generation Renault 5.

New book celebrates 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami

SA Motorsport Memories recently unveiled a new book at an event hosted by Toby Venter at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.
Motoring
1 day ago

Drunk driving arrests in Cape Town climb in run-up to Easter Weekend

Cape Town traffic officers arrested 37 motorists for drunk driving in the past week, up from 29 the previous week and 24 the week before.
Motoring
3 days ago

121-year old Mercedes-Benz auctioned for record price

A 1903 Mercedes-Simplex 60HP “Roi des Belges” fetched $12.1m at Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island sale last weekend, becoming the most expensive ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. April points to better news for fuel prices news
  2. REVIEW | The BMW X6M Competition is an illogical fun machine Reviews
  3. Amazon’s Zoox robotaxis to drive faster, farther, at night in Las Vegas news
  4. Remembering the late great Countach designer Marcello Gandini news
  5. WATCH | Nissan considering partnership with Honda on EVs news

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court