news

Volvo cars will ‘see’ accidents before you do

New Accident Ahead Alert feature uses real-time traffic data to warn Volvo drivers of unseen hazards

15 March 2024 - 14:14 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volvo drivers can now timeously be alerted to accidents ahead.
Volvo drivers can now timeously be alerted to accidents ahead.
Image: Supplied

You’re driving down a winding road and suddenly your car alerts you there’s been an accident ahead. As you slowly decelerate and come around the next corner you see a crashed car in your lane. Thanks to the warning you were able to react in good time.

The new Accident Ahead Alert safety feature from Volvo alerts drivers to accidents ahead using real-time data from a traffic management centre. The feature is designed to alert the driver about a traffic accident up to a few hundred metres ahead and is being introduced in compatible Volvo cars in Denmark before being rolled out in the rest of Europe. The Accident Ahead Alert feature is available on all 90, 60 and 40 series Volvo cars from model year 2016 onwards

“Our Accident Ahead Alert can help Volvo drivers avoid unpleasant surprises while contributing to making roads safer for all,” said Volvo Cars Safety Centre head Asa Haglund.

Volvo Cars’ connected safety technology was introduced in 2016 and uses Volvo Cars’ cloud, based on real-time data. It allows Volvo cars to communicate with each other and alert drivers of nearby slippery road conditions and hazards. In the same way, drivers can now be alerted to accidents ahead regardless of the time of day.

To make roads safer, Volvo has called for more road authorities to share anonymous traffic accident data and encourage other carmakers to join in offering similar technologies.

Said Stine Bendsen, head of the Danish Traffic Management Centre at the Danish Road Directorate: “A quick alert about an accident ahead gives the driver more time to slow down and increase the distance to the car in front. This helps to lower the risk of follow-up collisions and protect the people working to clear the road.”

MORE:

New car safety rules to favour buttons over touchscreens

Car companies wanting to score maximum safety points will not be able to rely only on touchscreens.
Motoring
4 days ago

Your car’s dashboard warning lights explained

Modern vehicles come with an assortment of warning and information lights. It's time to brush up on your car’s other warning signs beyond the regular ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Drag race: BMW M2 vs Audi RS3

Rear-wheel drive BMW takes on all-wheel drive Audi in a 0-100km/h dice
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jody Scheckter’s F1 title-winning Ferrari to be auctioned news
  2. REVIEW | Porsche Cayenne S Coupe is an unexpected pleasure on gravel Reviews
  3. In big win for Tesla, India to lower EV import tax if $500m invested news
  4. Volvo cars will ‘see’ accidents before you do news
  5. April points to better news for fuel prices news

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court