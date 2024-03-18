Tesla to raise Model Y prices in parts of Europe

Tesla said on Saturday it would increase the price for its Model Y electric vehicles (EV) in a number of European countries on March 22 by approximately €2,000 (about R40,850) or the equivalent in local currencies.

The move, announced in a post on social media platform X, followed the carmaker's announcement on Friday that it would increase prices for all Model Y cars in the US by $1,000 (about R18,764) on April 1.

Tesla had raised the prices of its Model Y rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles by $1,000 to $43,990 (about R825,343) and $48,990 (about R919,154), respectively, on March 1.

"This is the essential quandary of manufacturing: factories need continuous production for efficiency, but consumer demand is seasonal," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in February, replying to a post on X from his company announcing prices would go up the next month.

Tesla's margins have been hurt by a price war with rivals that started more than a year ago.

In January, Tesla warned of "notably lower" sales growth this year as it focuses on the production of its next-generation EV, which is code-named "Redwood".