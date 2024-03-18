South Africa

Body of 11-year-old girl found covered with blanket

18 March 2024 - 07:23
The body of the young girl was found in a pool of blood and covered with a blanket. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An 11-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe in the Free State at the weekend. In retaliation, a suspect for the murder was killed.

Nthabiseng Motsoaosile's body was found in a pool of blood and covered with a blanket in Stilte Park, Meloding, at about 4pm on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said several community members were present at the crime scene. The father of the deceased was interviewed and confirmed his daughter's identity. 

"The suspect was traced to his hideout where he was killed by angry members of the community in an alleged mob justice attack."

Thakeng said police are investigating a double murder.

"Anyone with information about the people responsible for the murder of the suspect is urged to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or anonymously submit information on the MySAPS App."

TimesLIVE

