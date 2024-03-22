news

Atteridgeville gets smart licensing centre

It is part of an initiative to bring convenience and efficiency to townships, says transport and logistics MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela

22 March 2024 - 10:16 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The driver's licence renewal service will take about 10 minutes.
The driver's licence renewal service will take about 10 minutes.
Image: Gallo Images

The Gauteng provincial government has opened a new smart licensing centre in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

The licence renewal service will take about 10 minutes and is part of an initiative to bring convenience and efficiency to townships, informal settlements and hostel communities, said transport and logistics MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela at the centre’s opening this week.

“Integrating these smart testing centres into the administration system of the Road Traffic Management Corporation and offering services like other testing centres in South Africa highlights a commitment to improving public service delivery and increasing capacity to meet the demands of licence renewals and related services,” she said.

The centre provides full online and cashless services and is solar-powered to ensure services are delivered during load-shedding.

Diale-Tlabela said corruption in driver's licence renewals is caused by “runners” who demand payment for booking slots on behalf of residents.

“These operations have ceased at these smart driving licence testing centres (DLTCs). Here you come as per appointment and a law enforcer becomes the centre manager. This approach will assist in mitigating serious issues of corruption, making the process fairer and more transparent,” she said.

“The involvement of the Gautrain Management Agency in piloting and rolling out smart DLTCs along the Gautrain line is a promising approach. The positive feedback from customers at the Centurion station DLTC and others demonstrates the potential success of this model.”

MORE:

Printer back online after driving licence backlog grows to 350,000 cards

Plans to modernise SA’s driving licence production include virtual cards that could cut processing time from 26 to 10 days.
Motoring
9 months ago

WATCH | Drag race: BMW M2 vs Audi RS3

Rear-wheel drive BMW takes on all-wheel drive Audi in a 0-100km/h dice
Motoring
1 month ago

Road deaths declined 1.7% in past festive season, says Chikunga

Transport minister reveals 1,427 people died on the roads between December 1 and January 11.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marquez quickest in first Portuguese MotoGP practice, Binder third Features
  2. Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark to head Aston Martin news
  3. Sargeant withdrawn from Australian Grand Prix so Albon can race Motorsport
  4. Atteridgeville gets smart licensing centre news
  5. Vision Neue Klasse X previews imminent future of BMW SAVs New Models

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry