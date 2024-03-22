news

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark to head Aston Martin

Hallmark will become the third CEO of Aston Martin since Lawrence Stroll took over the carmaker in 2020

22 March 2024 - 13:33 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Adrian Hallmark will become the third CEO of Aston Martin since Lawrence Stroll took over the carmaker in 2020 with a more than 20% stake acquisition.
Adrian Hallmark will become the third CEO of Aston Martin since Lawrence Stroll took over the carmaker in 2020 with a more than 20% stake acquisition.
Image: Supplied

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Friday named Bentley head Adrian Hallmark as its new CEO to replace Amedeo Felisa in the latest management shake-up under chair and top shareholder Lawrence Stroll.

Hallmark will become the third CEO of Aston Martin since Stroll took over the carmaker in 2020 with a more than 20% stake acquisition.

“When Amedeo was appointed CEO, I spoke of him leading a new phase of growth and development. Two years on, we have delivered on that promise,” Stroll said.

Stroll brought in former Ferrari boss Felisa in 2022 to replace Tobias Moers.

“I believe now is the right time to allow the company to transition to new leadership,” Felisa said.

Earlier on Friday Bentley said Hallmark, who has been CEO of the company since February 2018, was leaving at his own request and by mutual consent.

“He is preparing for new tasks outside the Volkswagen Group with immediate effect,” according to Bentley.

Aston Martin said Hallmark would take over the reins no later than October 1.

Aston Martin in February delayed the launch of its first electric car because of a lack of consumer demand as record prices for its luxury and special edition models helped the carmaker shrink annual losses.

MORE:

Leslie Ramsoomar appointed MD of Chinese carmaker GAC

Leslie Ramsoomar, the former MD of Stellantis South Africa, has been appointed MD of Salvador Caetano South Africa and GAC Motors.
Motoring
2 days ago

REVIEW | Porsche Cayenne S Coupe is an unexpected pleasure on gravel

The sporty SUV is an unexpected pleasure off the tar.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Drag race: BMW M2 vs Audi RS3

Rear-wheel drive BMW takes on all-wheel drive Audi in a 0-100km/h dice
Motoring
1 month ago

Aston Martin Valhalla takes to test track ahead of 2024 debut

The Aston Martin Valhalla has been very long in the making, having first been announced in 2019 as a slightly more accessible follow-up to the ...
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marquez quickest in first Portuguese MotoGP practice, Binder third Features
  2. Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark to head Aston Martin news
  3. Sargeant withdrawn from Australian Grand Prix so Albon can race Motorsport
  4. Atteridgeville gets smart licensing centre news
  5. Vision Neue Klasse X previews imminent future of BMW SAVs New Models

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament
South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry