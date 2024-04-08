Japanese carmaker Nissan has lost access to a tax break for companies that raise wages after unlawfully underpaying dozens of suppliers, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday.
Nissan had been using the tax break and will be ineligible for at least a year, the newspaper reported.
The tax measures were expanded by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration as part of efforts to encourage companies to raise wages, Yomiuri reported.
Japan's fair-trade watchdog said last month Nissan had unlawfully underpaid 36 suppliers by about 3-billion yen (R373.7m) over a roughly two-year period from January 2021.
The carmaker said it had refunded suppliers and would strengthen its inspection system.
Nissan did not immediately respond to request for comment outside business hours.
Nissan ineligible for tax break after underpaying suppliers
