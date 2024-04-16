Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has developed a mobile energy storage unit for sale in partnership with UK startup Allye Energy using used batteries from plug-in hybrid Range Rover models, the two companies said on Tuesday.
The companies said a single Allye Max Battery Energy Storage System (Bess) uses second-life batteries from seven Range Rover and Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid vehicles and can store 270kWh of energy, or enough to power a British home for close to a month.
The EU has mandated that over the next decade a growing proportion of materials in EV batteries must be recycled and that carmakers focus on second-life uses for batteries, such as energy storage that uses healthy batteries that no longer have sufficient power to move EVs a long distance.
The Max Bess can charge up to nine Range Rover PHEVs at a time and can be recharged using a standard EV charger.
JLR said the storage unit can replace a diesel generator and the first will be used by the carmaker's engineering team for tests of the new Range Rover Electric due to launch later this year.
"Developing second-life battery projects like this is crucial if we want to make sustainability real in JLR," said Reuben Chorley, JLR's director for sustainable industrial operations.
In January Synetiq, the UK's largest vehicle salvage company, said it would provide salvaged EV battery packs for Allye to use in energy storage units.
Jaguar develops energy storage unit using Range Rover batteries
Image: Supplied
