To celebrate its 75th anniversary Abarth has revealed a retro-penned sports coupé called the Abarth Classiche 1300 OT.
Basically a modern day reinterpretation of the classic 1965 Fiat-Abarth OT 1300 race car that enjoyed considerable European motorsport success, the 1300 OT is based on the likable but somewhat flawed Alfa Romeo 4C released in 2013.
This means it features a carbon fibre monocoque chassis and a 1.75l four-pot turbo engine sending 177kW and 350Nm to the rear wheels via a six-speed dual dry clutch transmission. So expect 0-100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds and a maximum speed of over 250km/h.
Abarth Classiche 1300 OT pays tribute to a 1960s race car
Image: Supplied
The svelte exterior of the 1300 OT stands out with bespoke carbon fibre bodywork shaped by 1960s-inspired design cues. Some of these include a sinuously curved front end, roof-mounted “periscope” air intake, slotted Plexiglas rear window for increased engine cooling and a large rear grille emblazoned with “Abarth” lettering. Finishing things off is a unique set of anthracite alloy wheels, tons of scorpion badges and a retro race livery.
According to Abarth only five 1300 OT models are to be built. No pricing information has been divulged but apparently the order book is open. So act fast if you're in the market.
