The demand for armoured vehicles in Mzansi has grown dramatically in response to armed hijackings and hits.
Armormax is one of several companies that build armoured cars for politicians, high-flying executives and other wealthy clients seeking protection on SA’s crime-ravaged roads.
The Johannesburg-based company recently conducted a test to see what it would take to completely destroy one of its cars. Watch as an armoured Toyota Prado is subjected to high-powered rifles, machine guns and finally, a big bang.
WATCH | Armoured Toyota Prado gets blown up in Armormax test
