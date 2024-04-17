news

WATCH | Armoured Toyota Prado gets blown up in Armormax test

17 April 2024 - 09:24 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The demand for armoured vehicles in Mzansi has grown dramatically in response to armed hijackings and hits.

Armormax is one of several companies that build armoured cars for politicians, high-flying executives and other wealthy clients seeking protection on SA’s crime-ravaged roads.

The Johannesburg-based company recently conducted a test to see what it would take to completely destroy one of its cars. Watch as an armoured Toyota Prado is subjected to high-powered rifles, machine guns and finally, a big bang.

MORE:

New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport armour up with Armormax

JLR approved armouring specialist, Armormax, has revealed bulletproof versions of the British carmaker's most popular models: the all-new Range Rover ...
Motoring
8 months ago

You can order your bulletproof Hilux from any Toyota dealer

Armoured car specialists SVI Engineering announced on Monday that its Stopgun V2.0 armouring package for specific Hilux Single Cab models is fully ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Taking aim at SVI Engineering's bulletproof Ford Ranger

Join the Ignition TV crew as they take an in-depth look at SVI Engineering's factory-approved armouring kits custom made for the popular Ford Ranger ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW to roll out new architecture with Xpeng to cut China EV costs news
  2. Everything you need to know about the new updated Kia Seltos New Models
  3. New Ferrari 'e-facility' will give ample capacity for electrification news
  4. Ford confirms Mustang Dark Horse will arrive in South Africa later this year news
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Parking perfection in our Suzuki Baleno GLX Reviews

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers