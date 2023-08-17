JLR approved armouring specialist, Armormax, has revealed bulletproof versions of the British carmaker’s most popular models: the all-new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.
The Range Rover has been built to meet B6 armour standards, courtesy of a blend of lightweight composites, premium ballistic steel and 42mm ballistic glass. This ensures defence against attacks from firearms such as the AK-47, R5, and R1. Underfloor blast protection is also included as standard as is a self-sealing fuel tank, push-to-talk intercom system, and run-flat tyre protection. Despite the added armour, the SUV maintains its luxury aspects and practicality, including a functional sunroof and deployable side steps.
The increased weight from armouring only amounts to about 700kg, which aligns with B6 standards while preserving the original suspension and braking systems. The package costs R1,868,000 for the standard version and R1,928,000 for the long wheelbase variant.
New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport armour up with Armormax
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The Range Rover Sport offers B4 armouring, which is good enough to stave off attack from handguns up to a .44 Magnum in calibre. Despite its inconspicuous appearance, the vehicle’s has custom ballistic glass measuring 21mm in thickness. Panels, doors, roof, pillars, and other exposed areas have been fortified with lightweight ballistic composite materials, upholding safety standards without compromising the SUV’s inherent luxury. Run-flat tyre protection and a push-to-talk intercom system is standard.
According to Armormax, the armouring modifications for the Range Rover Sport only add a little under 200kg, causing negligible changes in performance dynamics. Extensive tests conducted by Armormax show differences of less than 10% when compared to an unarmoured counterpart. The B4 package comes with a retail price of R908,000 and carries JLR SA’s endorsement, ensuring the warranty and maintenance plans remain unaffected.
Armormax offers a three-year warranty on armour and workmanship for both vehicles.
